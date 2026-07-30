Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $1.9709 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $196.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.91. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $154.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.67.

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Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook bought 12,235 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.26 per share, with a total value of $1,985,251.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 899,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,878,879.44. This represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,018,440. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock worth $4,174,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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