NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a £139 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target indicates a potential downside of 10.81% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £150 target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NEXT from £135.42 to £132 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a £180 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of £142.41.

Get NEXT alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT stock traded up GBX 775 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting £155.85. 3,409,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,597. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is £143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is £135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. NEXT has a 12 month low of £112 and a 12 month high of £161.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Blanchard sold 18,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £148.02, for a total transaction of £2,666,136.24. Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 375 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of £133.06 per share, for a total transaction of £49,897.50. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

About NEXT

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers. NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company's main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NEXT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NEXT wasn't on the list.

While NEXT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here