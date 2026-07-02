NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $88.2430. 11,641,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,525,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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