NextNav (NN) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1550) per share and revenue of $0.9180 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NextNav Stock Performance

NextNav stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. NextNav has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 70,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,640.96. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel James S. Black sold 1,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $43,118.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,156.48. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,252. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,482,340 shares of the company's stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NextNav by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in NextNav by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 2,065,818 shares of the company's stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NextNav by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,585 shares of the company's stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NN. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextNav from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNav from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextNav has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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