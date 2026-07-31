Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nextpower from $179.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Nextpower from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.42.

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Nextpower Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. 4,478,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,245. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Nextpower has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextpower will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,633.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nextpower by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nextpower by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Nextpower by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, signaling continued demand and improving growth prospects. Nextpower posts record $3.56 billion FY26 revenue, raises 2027 outlook

Nextpower reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, signaling continued demand and improving growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% and operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million. Nextpower Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% and operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower completed its acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter platform and accelerating U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Nextpower completes acquisition of power conversion assets

Nextpower completed its acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter platform and accelerating U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $145 and maintained a Buy rating. Susquehanna lowered its target to $157 but retained a Positive rating, leaving both targets well above the recent share price. Roth Capital also reiterated its Buy rating. Nextpower analyst price target changes

Truist raised its price target to $145 and maintained a Buy rating. Susquehanna lowered its target to $157 but retained a Positive rating, leaving both targets well above the recent share price. Roth Capital also reiterated its Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was approximately $935 million, narrowly below analyst expectations of $935.4 million. The modest top-line shortfall may have contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the earnings beat.

Revenue was approximately $935 million, narrowly below analyst expectations of $935.4 million. The modest top-line shortfall may have contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed no insider purchases and 24 insider sales during the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While such transactions may be scheduled or compensation-related, the pattern can weigh on investor sentiment. Nextpower earnings and insider trading activity

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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