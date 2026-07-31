Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $168.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 62.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $179.00 price target on Nextpower in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nextpower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.26.

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Nextpower Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $96.90 on Friday. Nextpower has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $3,498,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 186,194 shares in the company, valued at $29,046,264. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 931,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,480,767.68. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company's stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 179.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nextpower by 154.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 36.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. Nextpower Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Nextpower reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to approximately $935 million, while gross profit rose 19.2% to $336 million. Gross margin expanded to 35.9% from 32.6%, supporting the bullish reaction. Nextpower reports Q1 fiscal year 2027 financial results

Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to approximately $935 million, while gross profit rose 19.2% to $336 million. Gross margin expanded to 35.9% from 32.6%, supporting the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped 48.9% to $121.1 million, and cash and equivalents reached roughly $1.2 billion. The strong balance sheet and relatively limited capital spending improve financial flexibility. Nextpower earnings, revenue growth and higher cash flow

Operating cash flow jumped 48.9% to $121.1 million, and cash and equivalents reached roughly $1.2 billion. The strong balance sheet and relatively limited capital spending improve financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: The completed acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power is expected to broaden Nextpower’s inverter and energy-storage technology platform and accelerate U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower completes power conversion acquisition

The completed acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power is expected to broaden Nextpower’s inverter and energy-storage technology platform and accelerate U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Roth Capital reiterating a Buy rating and recent price targets well above the current market level. However, targets may not immediately reflect the quarter’s modest revenue growth. Roth Capital reiterates Buy rating

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with Roth Capital reiterating a Buy rating and recent price targets well above the current market level. However, targets may not immediately reflect the quarter’s modest revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $935.2 million narrowly missed the approximately $935.4 million consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability than stronger-than-expected sales. Nextpower misses sales expectations

Revenue of $935.2 million narrowly missed the approximately $935.4 million consensus estimate, indicating that the earnings beat was driven more by profitability than stronger-than-expected sales. Negative Sentiment: Investors should also note valuation and governance risks: the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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