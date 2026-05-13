Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Nextpower in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, March 13th. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.20.

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Nextpower Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $134.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextpower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextpower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,918,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,739,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 794,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 717,991 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 2,017.7% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 539,668 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Conference Call and Earnings Release

Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Acquisition Announcement

Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts.

Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles focused on analyst expectations, sentiment, and leadership/governance changes, but the main stock-moving catalyst today was the earnings beat and acquisition news. Earnings Call Transcript

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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