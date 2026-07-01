Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells 68,886 Shares

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $625,484.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 381,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,252.48. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $56,450.79.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

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Nexxen International Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Nexxen International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 177,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,701. The company has a market capitalization of $528.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEXN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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