Nexxen International (NEXN) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Nexxen International to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $92.8080 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nexxen International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nexxen International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NEXN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Insider Activity at Nexxen International

In related news, CFO Sagi Niri sold 17,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $184,744.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388.88. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,050.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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