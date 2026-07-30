NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $346.1350 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $949.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.52 million. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts: Sign Up

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NGL opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.60.

NGL Energy Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Weiss Ratings downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGL

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,728,872 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,522,370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 651,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,069,571 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 455,183 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 168,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company's stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NGL Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NGL Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While NGL Energy Partners currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here