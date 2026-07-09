Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Freedom Capital

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niagen Bioscience from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Niagen Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niagen Bioscience will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $3,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company's patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Niagen Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Niagen Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Niagen Bioscience currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here