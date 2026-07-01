NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the footwear maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $46.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.86.

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NIKE Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,453,658,000 after buying an additional 1,702,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,802,807,000 after buying an additional 1,275,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,938 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,677,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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