NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the footwear maker's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research lowered NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.86.

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NIKE Trading Down 1.0%

NKE opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. NIKE has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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