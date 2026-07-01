NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the footwear maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.86.

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NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,526,179 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,499 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,188,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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