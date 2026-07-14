Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,759,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session's volume of 3,181,582 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Nintendo Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. Analysts expect that Nintendo Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 27.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 163,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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