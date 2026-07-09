Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Nintendo Co. OTCMKTS: NTDOY. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nintendo stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Nintendo Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Nintendo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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