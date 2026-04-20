NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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NIO Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $6.83 on Monday. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 924.56% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

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