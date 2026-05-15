NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

Trending Headlines about NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

NIO Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE NIO opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.97. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 924.56% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,498,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,440,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here