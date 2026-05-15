Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
NIO logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIO’s analyst consensus is “Hold.” Among 13 brokerages covering the stock, two rate it a sell, four a hold, and seven a buy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.80.
  • Recent delivery results have supported sentiment. NIO reported April 2026 deliveries of 29,356 vehicles, bringing year-to-date deliveries to 112,821 and helping fuel a recent rally in the stock.
  • Despite the rebound, caution remains ahead of earnings. The shares have faced pre-earnings profit-taking and regulatory-related pressure, while analysts remain mixed on the stock’s near-term upside.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

Trending Headlines about NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

NIO Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE NIO opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.97. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 924.56% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,498,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,440,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIO Right Now?

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines