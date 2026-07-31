NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.8950. Approximately 18,037,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 38,378,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

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NIO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgrade supports the recovery story: Goldman upgraded NIO, citing new vehicle launches and what it characterized as a successful turnaround despite difficult conditions in China’s electric-vehicle market. NIO shares were reported to be up roughly 7% for the week. Goldman Upgrades Chinese Tesla Rival

Goldman upgraded NIO, citing new vehicle launches and what it characterized as a successful turnaround despite difficult conditions in China’s electric-vehicle market. NIO shares were reported to be up roughly 7% for the week. Positive Sentiment: More bullish earnings forecasts: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for NIO’s second quarter and full-year 2027, as well as first-quarter 2027 and first-quarter 2028. It now projects positive EPS of $0.05 for fiscal 2027 and $0.26 for fiscal 2028, while maintaining a “Strong Buy” rating. Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of NIO Q4 Earnings

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for NIO’s second quarter and full-year 2027, as well as first-quarter 2027 and first-quarter 2028. It now projects positive EPS of $0.05 for fiscal 2027 and $0.26 for fiscal 2028, while maintaining a “Strong Buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see valuation and profitability potential: A separate bullish analysis argued that NIO’s revenue growth and progress toward profitability could make the stock attractive after its year-to-date correction, even amid price competition. NIO: Time To Buy

A separate bullish analysis argued that NIO’s revenue growth and progress toward profitability could make the stock attractive after its year-to-date correction, even amid price competition. Positive Sentiment: EV and autonomous-driving exposure: NIO was identified alongside Mobileye, Hesai and Ouster as a company positioned to benefit from longer-term adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. Bloomberg also described NIO as one of China’s strongest-performing automakers this year. Top Stocks Set to Benefit From Rising EV and AV Adoption Once-Troubled Nio Turns Into Hottest Chinese Carmaker This Year

NIO was identified alongside Mobileye, Hesai and Ouster as a company positioned to benefit from longer-term adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. Bloomberg also described NIO as one of China’s strongest-performing automakers this year. Neutral Sentiment: Investor sentiment is divided: Wall Street analysts remain optimistic, while retail investors on Reddit are questioning whether to continue holding the stock. This divergence could contribute to elevated volatility.

Wall Street analysts remain optimistic, while retail investors on Reddit are questioning whether to continue holding the stock. This divergence could contribute to elevated volatility. Negative Sentiment: Long-term performance remains a concern: NIO is trading below $5, has declined about 12% year to date and remains far below its 2020 peak. Its share price is also below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling continued technical weakness. Reddit Is Bearish on Nio

NIO is trading below $5, has declined about 12% year to date and remains far below its 2020 peak. Its share price is also below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling continued technical weakness. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risks persist: NIO still faces fierce competition, industry price wars and slowing EV demand in China. The company’s current-year consensus EPS remains negative, so the bullish thesis depends on sustained revenue growth and successful execution of its profitability plans.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 70.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,228,916 shares of the company's stock worth $85,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,498,709 shares of the company's stock worth $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company's stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,027,161 shares of the company's stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,754 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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