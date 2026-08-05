NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.070 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NiSource's conference call:

2026 guidance was reaffirmed at adjusted EPS of $2.02–$2.07, with management maintaining its 6%–8% annual base-plan EPS growth target through 2030 and 9%–10% consolidated EPS CAGR target through 2033.

at adjusted EPS of $2.02–$2.07, with management maintaining its 6%–8% annual base-plan EPS growth target through 2030 and 9%–10% consolidated EPS CAGR target through 2033. NiSource advanced its data-center strategy through IURC approvals for Amazon and Alphabet agreements. The contracts are expected to provide approximately $1.4 billion in cumulative bill reductions for existing NIPSCO electric customers, with savings potentially beginning in the fourth quarter.

for existing NIPSCO electric customers, with savings potentially beginning in the fourth quarter. Large-load demand remains strong, with 3 gigawatts in active negotiations and approximately 2 gigawatts of additional potential customers behind the existing 9-gigawatt pipeline; management is also evaluating ways to expand capacity beyond that pipeline.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS declined to $0.16 from $0.22 year over year, as higher storm-related operating costs and expenses associated with maintaining workforce continuity during union negotiations offset rate and recovery-mechanism benefits.

An Indiana regulatory order did not approve recovery through the requested natural-gas tracker at this stage, requiring NiSource to better demonstrate project benefits; management said it will pursue recovery through other mechanisms, including FMCA proceedings and future rate cases, without changing its capital or EPS outlook.

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NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,111,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,315. NiSource has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NiSource by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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