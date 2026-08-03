Niu Technologies (NIU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.1864 per share and revenue of $173.2310 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million.

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Niu Technologies Price Performance

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. 29,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,300. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIU

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu's product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

Further Reading

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