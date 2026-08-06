NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.5667.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NNN REIT from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

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More NNN REIT News

Here are the key news stories impacting NNN REIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: NNN REIT reported second-quarter EPS of $0.52, ahead of the $0.51 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $244.27 million versus expectations of $240.19 million. NNN REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NNN REIT reported second-quarter EPS of $0.52, ahead of the $0.51 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $244.27 million versus expectations of $240.19 million. Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations, a key REIT performance measure, came in at $0.90 per share, beating the $0.89 estimate and increasing from $0.85 a year earlier. NNN REIT Q2 FFO Top Estimates

Funds from operations, a key REIT performance measure, came in at $0.90 per share, beating the $0.89 estimate and increasing from $0.85 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 acquisition midpoint to $750 million and targeted 2026 adjusted FFO of $3.55 to $3.59 per share, signaling plans to expand its income-producing property portfolio. NNN REIT targets 2026 AFFO and acquisitions

The company raised its 2026 acquisition midpoint to $750 million and targeted 2026 adjusted FFO of $3.55 to $3.59 per share, signaling plans to expand its income-producing property portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.50 to $3.54, above the $3.49 analyst consensus, reflecting management’s increased confidence after the quarterly beat. NNN REIT boosts year guidance

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.79. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.19 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 8.81%. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NNN REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3,354.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 24.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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