Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Nordea Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

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Nordea Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Nordea Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.42 billion. Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordea Bank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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