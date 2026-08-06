Go Pro
→ Something dark just appeared in America (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Norsk Hydro ASA logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Norsk Hydro ASA Right Now?

Before you consider Norsk Hydro ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norsk Hydro ASA wasn't on the list.

While Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Something dark just appeared in America
Something dark just appeared in America
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is bulldozing nuclear's 50-year blockade
Trump is bulldozing nuclear's 50-year blockade
From Monument Traders Alliance (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines