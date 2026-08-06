Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

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A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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