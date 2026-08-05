Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Get Free Report) TSE: NDM is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0070) per share and revenue of $0.1930 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Get Free Report) TSE: NDM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

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Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 1.4%

NAK stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $911.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on NAK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,505 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,979.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,552 shares of the mining company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company's flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

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