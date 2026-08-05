Northland Securities Estimates FormFactor Q3 Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for FormFactor's current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for FormFactor's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.45.

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FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.08. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $258.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,011,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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