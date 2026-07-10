Northland Securities Estimates GRNT Q2 Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Granite Ridge Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.21. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Granite Ridge Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Tyler Farquharson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 344,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,426.45. This represents a 2.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 10,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,360,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,861.75. This represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 148,780 shares of company stock worth $798,208 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company's stock worth $28,828,000 after buying an additional 4,449,582 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,624,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,654 shares of the company's stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 442,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

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