Northland Securities Forecasts Mitek Systems Q1 Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems' current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mitek Systems' FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.44 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

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Mitek Systems Stock Down 6.8%

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.03. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the software maker's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 121,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,329 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MITK is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company's core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

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