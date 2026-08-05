Northland Securities Increases Earnings Estimates for inTEST

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for inTEST's FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered inTEST from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, inTEST has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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inTEST Trading Up 8.4%

inTEST stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about inTEST

Here are the key news stories impacting inTEST this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded inTEST from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and maintained a $15 price target, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Finviz

Northland Securities upgraded from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and maintained a $15 price target, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The analyst raised EPS forecasts for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 to $0.13 and $0.15, respectively, from $0.09 and $0.10. Northland also increased its estimates for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2027 to $0.18, $0.21 and $0.26 per share.

The analyst raised EPS forecasts for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 to $0.13 and $0.15, respectively, from $0.09 and $0.10. Northland also increased its estimates for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2027 to $0.18, $0.21 and $0.26 per share. Positive Sentiment: Northland projects FY2026 EPS of $0.43 and introduced a FY2030 EPS estimate of $1.28, suggesting substantial potential earnings growth over the longer term.

Northland projects FY2026 EPS of $0.43 and introduced a FY2030 EPS estimate of $1.28, suggesting substantial potential earnings growth over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst’s $15 target remains close to the recent market price, implying limited near-term upside despite the more favorable rating.

The analyst’s $15 target remains close to the recent market price, implying limited near-term upside despite the more favorable rating. Negative Sentiment: Northland lowered its second-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $0.04 from $0.10 and reduced its FY2026 forecast to $0.43 from $0.45. These cuts indicate near-term earnings pressure and partly offset the upgrades to later-period estimates.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

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