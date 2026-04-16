Northland Securities Predicts Mitek Systems Q2 Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Mitek Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems' current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mitek Systems' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million.

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Several other analysts have also commented on MITK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of MITK opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.03. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the software maker's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 121,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the software maker's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,329 shares of the software maker's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MITK is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company's core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

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