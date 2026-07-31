Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Norwegian Cruise Line's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded guidance: Revenue increased 5%, adjusted EBITDA reached $666 million, and adjusted EPS was $0.48. Unit costs declined 0.5% as cost controls offset weaker yields.

Revenue increased 5%, adjusted EBITDA reached $666 million, and adjusted EPS was $0.48. Unit costs declined 0.5% as cost controls offset weaker yields. The company lowered its outlook, expecting full-year net yields to decline approximately 5%, adjusted EBITDA of about $2.5 billion, and adjusted EPS of roughly $1.50. Third-quarter yields are projected to fall 8.9%, reflecting weak bookings, particularly on European itineraries affected by elevated airfare and macro pressures.

The company lowered its outlook, expecting full-year net yields to decline approximately 5%, adjusted EBITDA of about $2.5 billion, and adjusted EPS of roughly $1.50. Third-quarter yields are projected to fall 8.9%, reflecting weak bookings, particularly on European itineraries affected by elevated airfare and macro pressures. Management identified an additional $100 million of annualized savings and cash benefits , bringing savings announced over the past two quarters to approximately $225 million. Further efficiencies are expected to support margins and free cash flow without reducing the guest experience.

Management identified an additional , bringing savings announced over the past two quarters to approximately $225 million. Further efficiencies are expected to support margins and free cash flow without reducing the guest experience. NCL is changing its revenue-management approach to “base loading,” using more competitive pricing earlier in the booking curve to rebuild demand and reduce close-in discounting. Benefits are expected to emerge gradually, with the first half of 2027 still pressured and improvement anticipated in the second half.

NCL is changing its revenue-management approach to “base loading,” using more competitive pricing earlier in the booking curve to rebuild demand and reduce close-in discounting. Benefits are expected to emerge gradually, with the first half of 2027 still pressured and improvement anticipated in the second half. The company expects new investments at Great Stirrup Cay, including the Great Tides Water Park, to expand paid experiences and improve the destination’s revenue potential. Fleet delivery is also set to moderate after 2027, with annual growth CapEx expected to decline by nearly $1 billion and support future deleveraging.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 13,346,514 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,018,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: NCLH reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $2.64 billion. Strong onboard spending, higher capacity and cost controls supported the results. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NCLH reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $2.64 billion. Strong onboard spending, higher capacity and cost controls supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management identified an additional $100 million in cost savings, with more reductions potentially available. The company is also redesigning pricing and marketing to improve demand and competitiveness. NCLH Finds Another $100 Million in Cost Savings

Management identified an additional $100 million in cost savings, with more reductions potentially available. The company is also redesigning pricing and marketing to improve demand and competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained an “overweight” rating with a $22 price target, and Stifel retained a “buy” rating with a $25 target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 695,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company's stock worth $231,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,075 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company's stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here