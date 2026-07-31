Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock's previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.05.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,854,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,034,324. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $442,015.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: NCLH reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $2.64 billion. Strong onboard spending, higher capacity and cost controls supported the results. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NCLH reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $2.64 billion. Strong onboard spending, higher capacity and cost controls supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management identified an additional $100 million in cost savings, with more reductions potentially available. The company is also redesigning pricing and marketing to improve demand and competitiveness. NCLH Finds Another $100 Million in Cost Savings

Management identified an additional $100 million in cost savings, with more reductions potentially available. The company is also redesigning pricing and marketing to improve demand and competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained an “overweight” rating with a $22 price target, and Stifel retained a “buy” rating with a $25 target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Targets

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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