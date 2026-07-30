Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.6667.

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $494.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insider Transactions at Nova

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nova by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $24.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.72. 152,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.13. Nova has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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