Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $452.73, but opened at $488.21. Nova shares last traded at $477.1150, with a volume of 39,901 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $494.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $551.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

Nova Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.66.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nova news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,530.62. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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