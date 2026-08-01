Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novavax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Novavax alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novavax

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Novavax has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $4,234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novavax by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novavax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novavax wasn't on the list.

While Novavax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here