Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 87.2% in July

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,584 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 14,203 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.31). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novozymes A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novozymes A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novozymes A/S currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here