NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-9.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NRG Energy's conference call:

NRG advanced a 1.2 GW Texas “bring your own power” project with a global cloud and AI hyperscaler, with principal commercial terms aligned and potential expansion to 2.4 GW. The project targets late-2029 commercial operation and is expected to generate approximately $500 million of annual adjusted EBITDA and $375 million of annual free cash flow before growth.

with a global cloud and AI hyperscaler, with principal commercial terms aligned and potential expansion to 2.4 GW. The project targets late-2029 commercial operation and is expected to generate approximately $500 million of annual adjusted EBITDA and $375 million of annual free cash flow before growth. The project’s capacity-payment structure is designed to support roughly 95% of free cash flow independently of data-center utilization , while fuel and operating costs are recovered separately and customer obligations are backed by an investment-grade parent guarantee. NRG expects a 12%–15% pre-tax unlevered IRR on approximately $3.2 billion of investment.

The project’s capacity-payment structure is designed to support roughly , while fuel and operating costs are recovered separately and customer obligations are backed by an investment-grade parent guarantee. NRG expects a 12%–15% pre-tax unlevered IRR on approximately $3.2 billion of investment. NRG said its broader opportunity is substantial, with 5.4 GW of turbine and EPC capacity secured through 2032, a development pipeline exceeding that amount, and roughly 2 GW of potential uprates in PJM. Management said every project must meet its risk-adjusted return hurdles and noted that customer-backed generation could improve the quality and visibility of future cash flow.

NRG said its broader opportunity is substantial, with 5.4 GW of turbine and EPC capacity secured through 2032, a development pipeline exceeding that amount, and roughly 2 GW of potential uprates in PJM. Management said every project must meet its risk-adjusted return hurdles and noted that customer-backed generation could improve the quality and visibility of future cash flow. Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 34% year over year to $1.2 billion, helped by the LS Power portfolio acquisition, higher PJM capacity values, and Smart Home growth; however, adjusted EPS declined to $1.49 from $1.73 because acquisition-related interest expense and depreciation offset the EBITDA increase. Smart Home customers grew 8% to 2.45 million.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 34% year over year to $1.2 billion, helped by the LS Power portfolio acquisition, higher PJM capacity values, and Smart Home growth; however, adjusted EPS declined to $1.49 from $1.73 because acquisition-related interest expense and depreciation offset the EBITDA increase. Smart Home customers grew 8% to 2.45 million. NRG reaffirmed its 2026 guidance but expects results to land below the midpoint, citing weaker Texas load and power prices, limited volatility, higher Winter Storm Uri-related supply costs, and an estimated $70 million incremental 2026 cost from Virginia rejoining RGGI. Funding the Texas project will also reduce planned 2026 liability management and extend the expected path to the company’s 3.0x leverage target from 2028 to 2029, although the annual $1 billion share-repurchase commitment remains unchanged.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 12.4%

Shares of NRG traded down $17.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.30. 2,129,318 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NRG Energy by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,515,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $221,671,000 after purchasing an additional 409,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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