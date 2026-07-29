NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.58. 31,130,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 30,427,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. The firm's revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 187.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 177,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Further Reading

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