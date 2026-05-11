NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.9% - Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.2920. Approximately 47,528,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,001,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

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Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Texas Capital raised shares of NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Read Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,940.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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