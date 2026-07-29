NuScale Power (SMR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $8.8030 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NuScale Power Stock Down 3.9%

SMR stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Samsung C&T Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% in the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company's stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 2,361,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company's stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMR

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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