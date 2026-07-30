Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Nuvation Bio to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $26.5250 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts: Sign Up

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 102.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.22 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,250. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Sauvage sold 47,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $286,484.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,164.73. The trade was a 79.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 235,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nuvation Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nuvation Bio wasn't on the list.

While Nuvation Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here