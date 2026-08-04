Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

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Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPV opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company's stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund NYSE: NPV is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund's primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

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