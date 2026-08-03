nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $193.79.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5%

NVT opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 83,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,283,924 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 554.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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