NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $200.00 and last traded at $200.04. Approximately 151,240,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 170,333,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.65.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with the launch of the BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences, aimed at helping researchers run AI-driven workflows in biology, chemistry, genomics and drug discovery.

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with the launch of the BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences, aimed at helping researchers run AI-driven workflows in biology, chemistry, genomics and drug discovery. Positive Sentiment: New partnership headlines reinforced demand for NVIDIA’s hardware, including a Fervo Energy/PNNL geothermal digital twin project and multiple collaborations built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

New partnership headlines reinforced demand for NVIDIA’s hardware, including a Fervo Energy/PNNL geothermal digital twin project and multiple collaborations built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted continued strength in NVIDIA’s core AI business, pointing to benchmark wins for the GB300 platform, strong memory demand, and ongoing adoption of its Blackwell/Vera Rubin systems.

Several reports highlighted continued strength in NVIDIA’s core AI business, pointing to benchmark wins for the GB300 platform, strong memory demand, and ongoing adoption of its Blackwell/Vera Rubin systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces continued to debate NVIDIA’s valuation, with some saying the stock still looks attractive relative to its growth while others argue the market is rotating toward memory chips, infrastructure, and other AI beneficiaries.

Analyst and commentary pieces continued to debate NVIDIA’s valuation, with some saying the stock still looks attractive relative to its growth while others argue the market is rotating toward memory chips, infrastructure, and other AI beneficiaries. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term drag is a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Intel as investors reduced exposure to high-multiple chip names.

The main near-term drag is a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Intel as investors reduced exposure to high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that music company Jamendo has sued NVIDIA over alleged AI training misuse, adding a legal overhang that could create headline risk for the stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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