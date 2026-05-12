NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $120.28 and a 12-month high of $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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