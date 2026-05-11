NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.30 and last traded at $219.44. Approximately 156,977,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 170,914,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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