NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.6% - Here's What Happened

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.06 and last traded at $211.94. 128,950,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 163,633,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.64.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Blackwell demand: Corvex signed a multi-year agreement for NVIDIA Blackwell GPU infrastructure, including Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking and dedicated high-speed storage. The rapid, liquid-cooled deployment provides another major proof point for demand for NVIDIA’s latest systems. Nvidia Stock Surges as Corvex Secures Multi-Year Blackwell GPU Deal

Corvex signed a multi-year agreement for NVIDIA Blackwell GPU infrastructure, including Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking and dedicated high-speed storage. The rapid, liquid-cooled deployment provides another major proof point for demand for NVIDIA’s latest systems. Positive Sentiment: Large AI computing contract: Anthropic reportedly agreed to a six-year, $10 billion computing deal with Volta Infra, an NVIDIA-backed cloud infrastructure startup. The planned data center capacity is expected to use NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin chips, reinforcing long-term demand from leading AI model developers. Anthropic Inks $10 Billion Computing Deal

Anthropic reportedly agreed to a six-year, $10 billion computing deal with Volta Infra, an NVIDIA-backed cloud infrastructure startup. The planned data center capacity is expected to use NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin chips, reinforcing long-term demand from leading AI model developers. Positive Sentiment: Demand remains exceptionally tight: Analysts and market commentators cited chip scarcity and an estimated demand-to-supply imbalance of roughly 12-to-1. Reports that NVIDIA GPUs are retaining their value support expectations for pricing power and continued data-center investment. NVIDIA Facing 12-to-1 Demand to Supply

Analysts and market commentators cited chip scarcity and an estimated demand-to-supply imbalance of roughly 12-to-1. Reports that NVIDIA GPUs are retaining their value support expectations for pricing power and continued data-center investment. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem expansion: NVIDIA-led efforts to establish the Open Secure AI Alliance have grown to more than 120 companies, with the group developing shared standards for exchanging AI security findings. This could strengthen NVIDIA’s influence across the broader AI software ecosystem. NVIDIA-Led AI Alliance Shows Progress

NVIDIA-led efforts to establish the Open Secure AI Alliance have grown to more than 120 companies, with the group developing shared standards for exchanging AI security findings. This could strengthen NVIDIA’s influence across the broader AI software ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Export controls are creating a gray market in Southeast Asia, where proxy cloud providers reportedly help restricted customers access NVIDIA-based computing. The activity highlights inelastic demand but also increases regulatory and compliance risks. The AI Chip Blockade Is Creating a Shadow Market

Export controls are creating a gray market in Southeast Asia, where proxy cloud providers reportedly help restricted customers access NVIDIA-based computing. The activity highlights inelastic demand but also increases regulatory and compliance risks. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns remain over NVIDIA’s investments, guarantees and financing arrangements for AI infrastructure customers, which critics compare with circular deal-making. Short seller Michael Burry also disclosed additional NVIDIA put options, underscoring skepticism about valuation and the durability of the AI boom. Michael Burry’s Latest NVIDIA Bet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here