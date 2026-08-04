NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut to "Hold" at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.43.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.17 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband technology in selected 2026 vehicle programs, supporting Digital Key Plus, hands-free access and in-cabin presence detection. The single-chip solution combines secure ranging and radar capabilities, potentially expanding NXP’s automotive content per vehicle and creating opportunities for future features such as intrusion alerts and automatic charging. NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group's Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband technology in selected 2026 vehicle programs, supporting Digital Key Plus, hands-free access and in-cabin presence detection. The single-chip solution combines secure ranging and radar capabilities, potentially expanding NXP’s automotive content per vehicle and creating opportunities for future features such as intrusion alerts and automatic charging. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a “Hold” rating on NXP, indicating that analysts see a more balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear near-term catalyst. NXP Semiconductors Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan maintained a “Hold” rating on NXP, indicating that analysts see a more balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: UBS downgraded NXP Semiconductors from “Buy” to “Neutral” and cut its price target to $270 from $305. UBS cited the risk of an automotive inventory correction in China, which could weigh on NXP’s largest end market, along with relatively limited participation in AI data-center growth. The downgrade is the clearest near-term reason for the stock’s weakness. UBS Downgrades NXP to Neutral on China Auto Risks

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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