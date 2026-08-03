NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Down 4% - What's Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $218.24 and last traded at $219.9410. 1,871,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,575,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.16.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $290.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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