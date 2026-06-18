NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.9167.

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A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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